Born in September 2018, Reese is a rat terrier mix that is on the small side at around 17 pounds. He is already house-trained and good with other dogs. His beautiful tan color and floppy ears make it hard to not fall in love. If you are wanting a young dog, but don't want to go through the puppy stage, Reese would be perfect for you.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog or to fill out an online application to volunteer.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
