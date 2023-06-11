Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Light rain this morning with strong thunderstorms likely by evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.