Pet of the Week: Meet Rey

Rey is a beautiful, female, yellow Labrador/husky mix with a winning personality your family will love.
Almost two years old, this sweet girl weighs 60 pounds and thinks she is a lapdog. She was a beloved family dog raised in a home with children, dogs and cats. Unfortunately, their busy schedules didn’t leave much time for Rey and they felt she deserved a better life.
A ray of sunshine, Rey loves everyone and everything. Outgoing and friendly, she is just a girl that wants to have fun. She’s perfect for an adult or family with older children that enjoy an active lifestyle.
Rey is very athletic and ready for any adventure you have planned for that day. She walks well on a leash and would make a great running or hiking buddy. You will have a blast teaching this smart girl new games and tricks. She’s already a champ at tug of war and fetch.
Rey is already housebroken and would enjoy having a fenced-in backyard. Another large playful pup would be a welcome playmate and companion. An amazing dog, Rey will be a welcome addition to your family.
If you are interested in making your home Rey's furever home, please visit www.hsnwga.org for more information.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Humane Society is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
