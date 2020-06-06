Pet of the Week: Meet Ricky

Ricky is a handsome, 6-month-old male labrador mix and quite a character. Ricky’s nickname is “The King” because we had to use a wagon to wheel him outside for playgroup when he first arrived. He was too frightened and shy to walk, and too heavy for volunteers at The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia to carry.
Soon, however, it was obvious that Ricky enjoyed his chauffeured rides outside. He would wag his tail and smile at all the other dogs in their kennels as he rolled by. Quite proud of how well he had trained all of us humans!
Ricky is a very affectionate puppy once he gets to know you. He still needs some training but is eager to learn and very treat-motivated. Because of his large size and energy, we feel Ricky would be most suited for a family with older children. He is a dog that requires plenty of exercise and attention. Daily walks and active play sessions will need to be part of his daily routine. A fenced-in yard would help him burn off some additional energy. If you are interested in adding Ricky to your family, please go to hsnwga.org to complete an online application to be pre-approved.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The Humane Society is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
