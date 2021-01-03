Pet of the Week: Meet Rocky B

Rocky Balboa, or “Rocky B,” is a 4-year-old male Thai ridgeback mix that has taken a few hard knocks in life.
Being surrendered to the shelter was not in his plans. He would rather return to life as a beloved family dog.
Rocky B is a mature dog that would adapt quickly to his new home. He’s housebroken and knows how to mind his manners. This is a great dog for a family with older children.
Rocky B is very devoted and prefers to be your only furry friend. He enjoys a good ear scratch and thinks back rubs are the best.
Rocky B is a handsome, large dog that still enjoys play. This boy loves the Humane Society's outside enclosure and exploring the open field around the pond. A fenced-in yard is a must to keep him safe when outside.
Rocky B is a dog with a knockout personality you will love to welcome into your home. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for him.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters.
The Humane Society is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
