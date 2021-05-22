Pet of the Week: Meet Roco

Looking for a great family-friendly dog? Meet Roco, a one-year-old male beagle/Chihuahua mix with a gentle, loving nature.
Roco’s personality is as bright as his copper-colored coat. He loves everyone he meets and is a joy to be around. He weighs less than 16 pounds and will be the typical size of a beagle when full grown.
Roco came to the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia with a broken leg that required immediate attention. Though he had to have been in pain, Roco was always cooperative and never cross with anyone. We had to limit his exercise while his leg healed, but this is a dog that does love to play. He enjoys spending time playing with toys and needs to have a playmate.
Roco does well with children, though he may be a little too rambunctious for children under 5. He is friendly with other dogs and would enjoy having a canine playmate. If you currently own another playful pup, we can arrange a playdate to see if they are compatible.
A fenced-in yard will make training much easier and give him a safe place to run and play.
Roco is looking for a fun-loving family to give him a home. Are you ready to meet him?
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia will start tours again on Friday, May 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. If you would like to come and see our available dogs and cats, please come by. Children must be 12 and older.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
