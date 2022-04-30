Meet Rolley!
Outgoing and friendly, Rolley is your ticket to fun.
This super sweet rat terrier/Jack Russell mix would love to be the newest member of your family.
He is a medium-size dog and weighs 30 pounds.
Rolley is friendly with everyone he meets and especially enjoys playing with children.
Rolley is an easy-peasy, good-natured pup that will easily fit into your family. All he asks in return for his devotion is your promise to love him forever.
If you are interested in adopting Rolley, please visit www.hsnwga.org for more information.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
