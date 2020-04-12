Pet of the Week: Meet Rona

Rona and her brother Benny were found abandoned and starving when a Good Samaritan rescued them. Now, at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia they are receiving the proper care.
Rona is a 1-year-old female Catahoula/feist-mix with bright blue eyes. She has a soft brown and white coat. Malnourished, she only weighs 28 pounds, but will be approximately 35 pounds when her medium-sized frame fills out.
Though she was obviously neglected, she is very affectionate and will make a good family companion. Playful and dog friendly, she would welcome another doggie friend, maybe her brother Benny?
Rona enjoys her time in play group at the shelter. A fenced yard will be needed to keep her safe from roaming.
You can go to hsnwga.org to complete an online application to be pre-approved.
The Humane Society is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters.
The Humane Society is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by donations, which can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
