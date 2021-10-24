Pet of the Week: Meet Roscoe

Roscoe is a cute little rat terrier mix and weighs 20 pounds. A bit timid, Roscoe is accustomed to living in a home and not a noisy, busy shelter. This sweet dog would much rather be with a loving family again.
Roscoe was raised in a home along with children and other dogs. He’s not a good fit for cats. Roscoe is an affectionate, loving dog that enjoys plenty of cuddle time. He would not be happy if left alone for long periods of time.
Roscoe enjoys playing with toys and taking a daily walk. He rides well in the car if you plan on taking him to the park. Roscoe would love to have a canine companion in his new home. He’s open to making new friends and doesn’t mind sharing his toys.
Due to his previous owner’s busy schedule, Roscoe has not been fully housebroken. He prefers going on grass and should catch on quickly if you stick to a consistent routine. A fenced-in yard will not only help with house training but also give him a safe place to run and play.
This sweet little dog is anxious to be in a home again. He is a family-friendly pup sure to fill your days with fun. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for him.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
