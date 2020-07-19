Pet of the Week: Meet Roscoe

Meet good ole boy Roscoe! He is a 2-year-old male lab/rat terrier mix who rambled around the countryside before a kind couple took him under their wing. They helped to get him much needed veterinarian care and then surrendered him to us so we could find him a permanent home.
Roscoe is a good-natured, happy-go-lucky fellow just right for a family with older children. This spunky Huck Finn has loads of personality and weighs just 34 pounds. He loves people, likes to play and wants to go on walks and hikes and explore new things. His freckled nose can get him into trouble, so outside play needs to be within a fenced-in backyard.
Accustomed to being around other animals, Roscoe loves to romp with dogs and is tolerant of cats. His life on the road didn’t come with a playbook so he needs a little more fine tuning on doggie do’s and don’ts. He’s one sharp cookie and eager to please, so training should be a snap. You will not find a more loyal companion than this sweet pup.
If Roscoe’s your boy, please go to hsnwga.org to complete an online application to be pre-approved.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
