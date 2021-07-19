Pet of the Week: Meet Rosie

Rosie is a beautiful four-year-old beagle mix that was surrendered by her family along with her recent litter of puppies.
This sweet girl is medium in size and weighs 32 pounds. Well socialized and friendly, Rosie was raised in a home along with children and knows how to be gentle. Quiet and well behaved, she has a pleasant, charming personality.
Rosie was kept outside at her previous home and will need more training to be housebroken. She should learn quickly if kept on a regular schedule. A fenced-in yard will provide a safe place for her to run and play.
Rosie travels well in a car and would enjoy taking trips to the park. After a good workout, she likes to unwind with a chew toy or take a nap.
Rosie would be fine as your only pet but does get along great with other dogs. If you currently own a dog, we can arrange a playdate to see if they are compatible.
This is an amazing dog you have to meet. Rosie is a fabulous dog any family would love to own. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
