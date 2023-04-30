A rescued stray, Rusty is a lovable beagle/boxer mix estimated to be about a year old. He is a stocky, medium-size dog with a beautiful golden brown coat.
Rusty is a friendly pup that does well with both children and other dogs. We are not sure about kitties but can easily test that for you. A home with a fenced-in yard would give him space to run and play. Your family will fall in love with this fun, friendly pup. Apply today and come meet him. Ask for Rusty. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or to fill out an online application to volunteer.
We are open on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. We are funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
