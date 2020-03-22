Pet of the Week: Meet Ryleigh

Ryleigh is a 5-month-old, female Lab/terrier mix with a soft white coat and tan ears. She has an outgoing personality and loves people, dogs and cats. Ryleigh would love to have a fenced-in yard where she could play ball or romp with a canine companion safely. She would do best in an active household with older children.
Go to hsnwga.org to complete an online adoption application.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointment to approved adopters.
The Humane Society is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by donations, which can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
