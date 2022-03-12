Sabre is a large, handsome male Malamute mix that appeared in a local neighborhood one day. This sweet boy thinks he is a lapdog and is very gentle. We believe he is 1-year old and he weighs 64 pounds.
This fluffy, gentle giant is the perfect companion for an active adult or family with children over age 8. An athletic breed, this dog needs plenty of daily exercise and room to stretch his legs. Hiking, running or simply playing a game of fetch in the backyard are all things Sabre would enjoy doing.
This dog is highly intelligent and will sit and shake on command. He appears to be house trained and will need a home with a tall, secure fence to keep him from wandering. Another large, playful dog would be a welcome pal.
Sabre is really quite special and deserves a wonderful home. Are you ready to meet your new best friend?
If you are interested in adopting Sabre, please visit www.hsnwga.org for more information.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
