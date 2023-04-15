Born in December 2020, sweet Sally came to us along with her seven pups. A young dog herself, Sally would thrive in a home that has older children or other dogs to play with.
Sally is very well behaved in her kennel and loves everyone. She’s an Australian cattle dog/blue heeler mix and medium sized at 43 pounds. She has the distinct cattle dog look in her tan and white coat with red dapple markings and dark ears.
Sally will be a perfect addition to almost any home. A home with a fenced yard would be ideal for play, exercise and exploring.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or to fill out an application to volunteer.
We are open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are also available seven days a week to adopt out dogs to approved adopters.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. We are funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
