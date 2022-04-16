Sherman is a friendly white husky mix that we rescued several weeks ago. This dog has a very sweet, gentle nature and is a good fit for children over 5. He is fairly mellow and laid back for a husky.
Sherman enjoys being with all our volunteers and spending time outdoors soaking up the sunshine. He has a kind disposition and a laid-back personality. If you currently own a dog we can arrange a play date to see if they are compatible.
Sherman does his best to keep a clean kennel and we believe he is housebroken. A home with a large fenced-in backyard would be ideal. Sherman is an amazing dog and will make a fine addition to almost any family.
If you are interested in adopting Sherman, please visit www.hsnwga.org for more information.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond.
It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.