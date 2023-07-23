Born on Jan. 23, Shiloh is a very friendly, playful girl. She is a Labrador/husky mix and will be a large dog when full grown.
She is already house-trained and would do well with almost any type of family. She will sit on command and smile for you.
She loves to play fetch and would like to have someone active to play with her, but is not picky about whether that is a dog, cat or a human playmate. Come meet Shiloh and see if she could be your new best friend.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
