Pet of the Week: Meet Shirley

Shirley is a Belgian shepherd Malinois mix. She is about a year old. She is very friendly and energetic. She is great with other dogs and leash trained. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for her.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open to the public on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visit the Humane Society booth at the Bucket List at 300 N. Hamilton St. in downtown Dalton.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by donations, which can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.