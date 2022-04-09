Sierra is one gorgeous girl!
This 10-month-old rescued stray is an Anatolian shepherd mix with a beautiful fluffy fawn coat and black mask.
This super-friendly pup weighs 45 pounds and is still growing. She is best suited for an adult or family with children who can handle a large, active puppy.
Stock up on tons of toys because this chunky monkey sure loves to play. Outgoing and friendly, Sierra loves to be petted and is quick to roll over for belly rubs, too. She is just beginning to learn her doggie ABCs and will need to be housebroken.
Loving and affectionate, Sierra enjoys meeting people and making new friends. She does very well with other large pups that appreciate the rambunctious play and would enjoy having a playmate. A home with a large, fenced-in backyard would give her room to run.
Sierra is a happy-go-lucky pup that would love to spend her life with you.
If you are interested in adopting Sierra, please visit www.hsnwga.org for more information.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.