Skyler is a darling girl born in December of last year. She is ready to be your new best buddy.
Skyler is a mixture of border collie and collie. She’s a smart dog and loves to run and play. She likes adults and children and gets along well with other dogs. She is 30 pounds of love and affection. Apply for her today! You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog or to fill out an online volunteer application.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
