Sonar is a male beagle/Lab mix that is four-and-a-half years old. He was born in November 2018.
He is a beautiful golden color and weighs 23 pounds. He is a very playful, friendly dog. He is great with dogs and children. He would make a great family pet. Please come visit and see if this sweet pup is a good fit for your family.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for tours and adoptions. We are also available seven days a week to show dogs and adopt once you have put in an application and been approved.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or to fill out an online application to volunteer. We have over 100 dogs and about 80 cats and could certainly use a lot more volunteers to care for them. We are at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.