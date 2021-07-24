Pet of the Week: Meet Stella

Stella

Stella is a 3-year-old female shepherd/collie mix with a gorgeous fluffy coat. Friendly and affectionate, she loves to be petted and thinks she is a lap dog, though she weighs 65 pounds! Her owner accepted a new position and sadly had to say goodbye to this wonderful family dog.

Stella has a sweet, loving personality and enjoys being around people. She’s a good fit for an adult or family with children over 5.

Stella does well around other dogs, too. Quiet and well-behaved, she is accustomed to living in a home and already housebroken. Active and playful, she enjoys going on walks and spending time outside in her own fenced-in backyard.

Stella is an easy-peasy pet that will make a wonderful addition to your family. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for her.

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.

