Stella is a magnificent German shepherd mix estimated to be less than 2 years old. This energetic, 70-pound pup is searching for an active, independent woman who enjoys outdoor adventure and fun walks, runs, hikes or fetch …you name it!
Loyal and protective, this sweet girl will follow you wherever you go. She is very affectionate and forms a strong bond with her owner.
Stella is attentive to commands and seems to be housebroken. A home with a big yard and a tall, secure fence would be ideal. Though she does play well with some large dogs, Stella would be best as the only pet in the home. Kitties are not a good fit.
A former stray, Stella is extremely fearful of men due to some unknown trauma in her past. Despite our best efforts, she doesn’t trust men and no amount of coaxing will change her mind. Stella’s got a girl crush and hopes you do, too. Are you ready to meet your soul mate?
If you are interested in adopting Stella, please visit www.hsnwga.org for more information.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
