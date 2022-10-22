Tank is an 8-month-old border collie mix. He weighs about 30 pounds and will probably be a medium-size dog when full grown.
Tank has a lot of energy and does great with other dogs. He would probably do best in a home with a buddy to play with and a fenced-in yard.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for Tank and see all of the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia available dogs and cats.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open to the public for tours and adoptions on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
