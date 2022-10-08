Tank is an 8-month-old border collie terrier mix and weighs 24 pounds. He is very playful and has lots of energy.
He is great with other dogs and enjoys being with people. He loves tossing his toys into the air and trying to catch them. He’s very good at entertaining himself. If you are interested in this cutie please go to hsnwga.org to apply for him.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.