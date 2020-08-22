Pet of the Week: Meet Tanner

If you're fond of pug-nosed pups, check out Tanner, an adorable two-year-old Pekingese/Chi-mix. He's stinking cute and has a soft, thick, cuddly coat and curly tail.
This boy is simply irresistible and has a happy, outgoing personality, too.
Tanner is a fun, friendly fellow your family will really enjoy. He's a playful social butterfly that loves to be cuddled, pampered and spoiled. This precious pup is perfect for a family with older children. He can be stingy sharing his toys and treats, so best that he be the only dog in the home. He knows to do his business outside and will need a fenced-in yard to keep him safe. Tanner looks forward to his daily walk so he can keep up on all the latest neighborhood news.
If Tanner makes your heart skip a beat, please go to hsnwga.org to complete an online application to be pre-approved.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.