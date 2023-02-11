Born in January 2018, Tilly is a 5-year-old German shepherd/husky mix. She has a beautiful, soft furry coat.
She weighs 55 pounds and will not get any bigger. She is well behaved in her kennel and seems to be housebroken. She does well with other dogs and is very people-friendly.
Tilly will make a great family pet. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog or to see all available pets.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
