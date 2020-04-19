Pet of the Week: Meet Tiny

Tiny came to the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia after his owner's work schedule required too much travel. For 12 years, this male Chihuahua was a beloved family pet. His whole world was turned upside down.
This senior needs a calm, quiet household in which to spend his remaining years, not a noisy shelter.
Despite his situation, Tiny gets along with everyone, including dogs and cats. He is very laid back and never seems bothered by anything. He loves to snooze most days and isn't opposed to snuggling. Exploring the yard or lying in the grass soaking in the sunshine are other favorite activities. A fenced-in yard will be necessary to keep him safe.
You can go to hsnwga.org to complete an online application to be pre-approved. Ask for Tiny.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the donations, which can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.