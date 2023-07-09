Vi is a friendly Australian cattle dog/blue heeler mix that was born around September 2022. She is great with kids and other dogs. She is leash trained and already housebroken.
A home with a large fenced-in backyard would be ideal. This sweet friendly girl is looking for a family that will take her on walks and spend time playing with her. She would enjoy cuddling up next to you in the evening, too. If you are looking for an affectionate family dog that is very well behaved in the home, Vi is your girl. Apply today and come meet her.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
