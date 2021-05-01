Pet of the Week: Meet Waldorf

Waldorf is a four-month-old beagle mix who was surrendered by his owner after the landlord informed them no pets were allowed.
Beagles are one of the most popular breeds for families with children. Waldorf is black and tan and weighs almost 17 pounds. His short coat is remarkably easy to care for and requires minimal grooming. He will be a medium-size dog when full grown.
Waldorf has been working on training and has mastered a few tricks. He learns very quickly and responds well.
Daily walks are a must, and a fenced-in yard will give him somewhere to run and play. Waldorf loves playing with other dogs, too. Cats are a mystery to him but we can test that for you. You can submit an application at hsnwga.org.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
