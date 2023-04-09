Could this face be any cuter? Green eyes, floppy ears and a wrinkled face, what more could you ask for? His personality is just as cute as he is.
Walnut has seven siblings, and they are all looking for the perfect home. They will be large dogs when they are full grown. They look like a good mixture of several breeds.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia has 44 puppies for adoption right now and 70 adult dogs. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or to fill out an online application to volunteer.
We are open to the public Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are available to adopt out dogs seven days a week by appointments between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
