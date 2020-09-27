Pet of the Week: Rexy

Tall, dark and handsome, “Sexy Rexy” is a male Siberian husky/Alaskan malamute mix that will sweep you off your feet.
Rex is 8 months old and already weighs over 60 pounds! This boy is quite striking and has a winning personality, too. Rex is a well-socialized dog that is very affectionate. This big teddy bear loves people and is happiest when close to his “pack." Rex is wonderful with children who can handle a large, playful puppy. He can be a bit overexuberant when he first greets you, but he is still a young pup. Rex just needs someone to train him that jumping up to give bear hugs is not the best idea; especially for one so large.
If you enjoy an active lifestyle, this is the dog for you. Rex is a great running or hiking partner and would love to keep you company as you hit the trails. You will have a blast teaching this boy new games and tricks. He is scary smart and eager to please. Rex is already housebroken and used to living in a home. Rex is good with other dogs that enjoy rambunctious play. A tall, securely fenced-in backyard is a must for this curious boy.
This is a wonderful dog that will be a welcome addition to your family. If you would like to open your heart and home to Rex, please go to hsnwga.org to complete an online application to be preapproved.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.