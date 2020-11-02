Pet of the Week: Rollie

Meet Rollie, a 3-year-old male Rhodesian ridgeback longing for a family to call his own. Accustomed to the comforts of living in a home, Rollie isn’t too crazy about the close confines of his kennel. The volunteers at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia have gotten an earful of his complaints. He is terribly bored and prefers being with people and going on outdoor adventures.
This large, athletic boy is best for an active family with older children. He would make a wonderful hiking pal and excellent camping buddy. He’s great company and will watch over you, too. Rollie loves running around our outdoor enclosure with the other shelter dogs and would enjoy having a fenced-in yard of his own one day.
Though he does well making friends, Rollie would also be content as the only pet in the home. Hey, who wouldn’t love to have all the toys and treats to themselves? Rollie is an easy companion who is comfortable in the home. Once inside, he settles down nicely and sleeps well through the night. He is completely housebroken and won’t make a mess. This is a great dog your family will be proud to own. Please go to hsnwga.org to complete an online application to be preapproved.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open on Fridays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to show available dogs and is still having adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The local organization supports the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
