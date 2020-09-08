Pets of the Week: Annie and Ella

Meet Annie and Ella, two bonded sisters who were surrendered when their folks had to move out of state. Though they may look like Boston terriers, but they actually are a unique mix of French and American bulldog.
Talk about cute! These smushy-faced chunky charmers are absolutely adorable. You can tell they came from a home full of love because they adore everyone. Annie and Ella are 3 years old and very well-adjusted, social girls that do well with children and dogs. Cat friends are cool, too. They are a good fit for an active family with older children. Both are strong, medium-sized young dogs with a fair amount of energy.
Annie and Ella are very affectionate and fun to be around. They are famous for big, sloppy kisses and love to cozy up next to you for belly and backrubs. Inseparable playmates, both girls enjoy playing with toys and have a blast running around outdoors. A fenced-in yard will be needed to give them a safe place to play.
Annie and Ella are already housebroken and mind their manners well. They walk well on leash and are good car riders. Your family will certainly enjoy life with these two precious pups. To adopt Annie and Ella, please go to hsnwga.org to complete an online application to be pre-approved.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.