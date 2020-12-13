Pets of the Week: Asher, Opal and Raven

Asher, Opal and Raven are shy labrador/beagle mixes looking for a special angel to give them the home they have never known. Most of their previous life was spent outside without much human interaction. Now that they have come into our care at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia, all have blossomed.
Asher is almost 2 years old and the mother of 9-month-old daughters, Opal and Raven. All are medium-sized dogs that weigh less than 30 pounds. This is a bonded, tight-knit family that loves each other very much. Asher, Opal and Raven do best when they are together. Consequently, we are hoping to adopt them to the same family.
These pups are looking for a simple life with a family that enjoys life in the slow lane. They need a calm, quiet household without a lot of people coming and going. An adult home or one with older children would be best. These girls are really very sweet but quite timid and reserved. They are perfectly content to go about their day as you do whatever it is you need to do. Most of the time, you will find them curled up together for a nap or taking turns with a chew toy. They are quiet, well-behaved and housebroken if kept on a schedule. None are really into walks, but they will follow you out nicely to their fenced-in backyard. They love running around together and spending some time outside exploring.
A good meal, a warm bed and a soft, gentle voice to tell them they are loved are all they require. They really are quite easy to please. If you have room in your family for three dogs, please consider Asher, Opal and Raven. It would really warm our hearts to see them in a forever home of their own. Go to hsnwga.org to apply for them.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
