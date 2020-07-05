Pets of the Week: Bucket and Cesar

Life’s journey is so much sweeter when you share it with a special friend. They help you celebrate the joys and bring comfort during the storms.
Such is the case of our newest arrivals at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia, Bucket and Cesar. Their lives are in a tailspin right now after their previous owner passed away. Cesar is a male American bulldog mix and Bucket is a female Australian cattle dog/Jack Russell mix.
Both are 6 years old and have spent their entire lives together. Bucket looks to Cesar for comfort and follows his every move. Like peanut butter and jelly, they are much better together. Consequently, we are adopting them as a pair.
Cesar is twice the size of Bucket, weighing around 65 pounds. This big, stocky dog is a cupcake that is very friendly and affectionate. Bucket is the calmer of the two. She is very affectionate and will play fetch as long as you throw the ball. They are both housebroken and accustomed to living in a home as beloved family members. A family with older children would be their best match.
Bucket and Cesar are both well socialized and do well with other dogs and cats. They are not crazy about walks, but would enjoy having a fenced in yard to explore — especially, if you throw them a tennis ball to chase! Other than that, they like to spend most of their day just lounging around the house. You won’t find a more agreeable pair than these two sweet dogs. If Bucket and Cesar are tugging at your heartstrings, go to hsnwga.org to apply for them.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
