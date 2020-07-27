Pets of the Week: Buttercup and Eliza

Buttercup and Eliza were abandoned and on the brink of starvation prior to coming into our rescue. Both are female Siberian husky mixes with stunning blue eyes.
Estimated to be about 2 years old, these girls are very friendly and social despite their circumstances. Eliza appears full blooded and has a beautiful black and white coat. Buttercup is a red and white beauty and may be the product of mom’s dalliance with a labrador; although she still favors a husky.
Their past may be sketchy, but this pair’s future is certainly bright. Now healthy, we’re looking for the perfect home for these two bonded pals to share.
An active home with older children would best suit these girls. They will need plenty of exercise and room to stretch their legs. Buttercup and Eliza adore each other and have a blast playing together outside. Both are cooperative and obedient and will trot right back into their kennel when play time is over. It won’t take them long to learn the rules of your house.
Observant and scary smart, we are almost certain they can read your mind. These two clever imps figured out within days how to work the kennel locks — showoffs! So, their new home must come with a secure tall fence just in case they slip out the door. Buttercup and Eliza are wonderful dogs who would love to join your pack. Please go to hsnwga.org to complete an online application to be preapproved.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
