The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia has 52 cats available. Please come and visit them during our adoptions and go to hsnwga.org to see all of our available cats and dogs.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
