Pets of the Week: Cats!

This week we have the pleasure to show off a very large group of lovable pets for our Pets of the Week.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia currently has a large number of cats! They are in need of getting some of them adopted to new homes.
To visit our adoptable cats, please come by during our tour hours: Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
These lovely cats are pictured with Capt. Shaun Scott of the Dalton Police Department. He has been with the department for 21 years and is currently the Administration Division captain.
For more information, visit www.hsnwga.org.
