Pets of the Week: Chewy and Melva

Chewy and Melva are all dressed up for the holidays and ready to celebrate with you!
These 2-and-half-year-old Great Pyrenees siblings are awesome family pets. They check all the boxes on your wish list: good with children, dogs and cats! Plus, they are housebroken.
Both snow white beauties are accustomed to indoor life as cherished family members. These two are calm, obedient and very well-behaved pups with wonderful personalities. They are very affectionate, gentle and loving. Chewy and Melva are great pals and need to be adopted as a pair.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is looking for a special home for these two. They need a home with a tall, secure fence as this breed has a tendency to roam. Chewy and Melva walk well on a leash and also ride well in the car. They need someone to play with them and give them daily exercise. They are two gentle giants that will make family pets. Go to hsnwga.org to apply for them, or another dog or cat.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
