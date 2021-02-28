Pets of the Week: Cowboy and Jasper

Cowboy and Jasper are two Chihuahua-mix brothers looking for a home to share.
Both are very sweet, affectionate and well-behaved. Both are accustomed to living inside a home as cherished family members. They are perfect for an adult home or a family with older children.
Cowboy and Jasper enjoy a home without a lot of hustle and bustle. Both boys are very affectionate and prefer being near the ones they love. They are happiest when cuddled up next to you or snuggled under the blankets of your bed. These 7-year-old mature pups are quiet, calm and easy-going. They wouldn’t mind sharing their home with another calm, well-behaved dog.
Cowboy and Jasper are both housebroken and seldom make a mess if kept on a regular schedule. A fenced-in yard is required to keep them safe when outside. Other than that, they keep each other entertained and just like to keep you company as you go about your day. If you are looking for a package deal, please consider adopting this sweet pair. Cowboy and Jasper are anxious to meet you! Go to hsnwga.org to apply for them.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The Humane Society is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
