Pets of the Week: Cowboy and Jasper

Cowboy and Jasper are two Chihuahua/min pin brothers looking for a home to share.
Both are very sweet, affectionate and well behaved. Cowboy is the tan, little chap with floppy ears that is always smiling. Jasper is mostly cream and tan with ears that stand straight up.
Both are accustomed to living inside a home as cherished family members. They are perfect for an adult home or a family with older children. Cowboy and Jasper enjoy a home without a lot of hustle and bustle.
Both boys are very affectionate and prefer being near the ones that they love. They are happiest when cuddled up next to you or snuggled under the blankets of your bed. These two mature pups are quiet, calm and easy-going. They wouldn’t mind sharing their home with another calm, well-behaved dog.
Cowboy and Jasper are both housebroken and seldom make a mess if kept on a regular schedule. A fenced-in yard is required to keep them safe when outside. They walk well on a leash and enjoy taking a daily stroll. Other than that, they keep each other entertained and just like to keep you company as you go about your day. If you are looking for a package deal, please consider this sweet pair. Cowboy and Jasper are anxious to meet you!
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open on Fridays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to show available dogs and is still having adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The local organization supports the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
