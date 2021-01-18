Pets of the Week: JoJo and Midnight

Siblings JoJo and Midnight are in search of a new family to welcome them into their home.
This adorable pomeranian/Chihuahua mix pair will make fabulous family pets. JoJo and her brother, Midnight, are 1 year old and weigh less than 12 pounds. Their jet black coats are velvety-soft and shiny. They are accustomed to living in a home as family pets and are both housetrained when kept on a schedule. A fenced-in yard will be needed to keep them safe when outside.
JoJo and Midnight are very sweet, friendly dogs that love being around people. They would make perfect pets for a family with children. These two little cuties are so much fun to be around. They enjoy going on walks and playing with all kinds of toys. JoJo and Midnight keep each other well entertained but are open to making new friends. Both do well with the other dogs in their play group. Neither has been around cats, but we can test that for you.
JoJo and Midnight are two dogs that are easy to love. Are you ready to open your heart and home to these two special pals? You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for them.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The Humane Society is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
