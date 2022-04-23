Who’s looking for a couple of buddies to hang out with? Alex and Roscoe are 2-year-old male Chihuahua mixes that were brought to our shelter. They are cute little fellas with spunky, playful personalities. Both of these pups weigh less than 10 pounds and easily fit in your lap.
Alex and Roscoe are very friendly little guys and would make great family pets. They are good with children and other dogs. Both enjoy spending time outdoors in our play yard and would enjoy having a home with a fenced-in backyard. Alex and Roscoe are looking for a lifelong commitment this time around. Are you ready to give them a home?
If you are interested in adopting Alex and Roscoe, please visit www.hsnwga.org for more information.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
