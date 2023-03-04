Born on Nov. 22, 2022, Amadeus, Dante and Vella are gorgeous German shepherd lab mixes that will be large dogs when full grown.
They have quickly won over volunteers at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia with their playful antics.
They would be good in just about any home environment, but will need to get plenty of playtime. They are about 10 or 11 weeks old now and ready for a great home. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for them.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
