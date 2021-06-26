Pets of the Week: Meet Athena and Nala

Check out these two beauties! Sisters Athena and Nala are nine-month-old husky mixes with friendly, outgoing personalities.
Athena has a shiny jet black coat and weighs 34 pounds. Nala weighs 28 pounds and is solid black with a patch of white on her chest.
True to their breed, they prefer to be social members of an active family. They adore people and were raised in a home along with children and know how to be gentle. Both are wonderfully well-behaved and will not jump up on you.
This is not a breed that likes to be alone or nap all day. They prefer days filled with adventure and fun! Daily exercise including running, long walks or trips to the park will keep them healthy and happy.
Athena and Nala walk well on a leash and never pull. Both have a blast playing together and would enjoy having a large, fenced-in yard. If they are not adopted together, another dog would help to keep them entertained.
Athena and Nala were kept outdoors at their previous home and will need further training to be housebroken. Both are highly intelligent and eager to please, which should make training a breeze.
Athena and Nala are ready to become the newest members of your pack. If you are interested in adopting one or both of these beautiful family dogs, please submit your application today. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. it is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
