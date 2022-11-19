Pet of the Week photo

Some of the available dogs at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia.

 Contributed photo

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia has 112 dogs and puppies and 58 cats and kittens available for adoption. Please come and check them out on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.

You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog.

Santa Paws will be coming to Petsmart on Walnut Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your family and your pets for family portraits. You will get two 5x7s for $15. All proceeds go to the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia.

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.

