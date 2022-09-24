The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia still has lots and lots of puppies needing homes.
We have 104 dogs right now and 70 cats and kittens.
We’re open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We can also meet you anytime during the week to adopt a cat or dog once you have put in your application and been approved. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
