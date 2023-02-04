The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia has 115 dogs and 52 cats available for adoption. We have every size dog and all ages from tiny puppies to seniors.
Come visit us during our open hours and tours on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or to fill out an online application to volunteer.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
