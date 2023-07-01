We have 112 dogs and 67 cats needing homes. Please come check them out during tours and adoptions on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are also available seven days a week to show dogs and adopt them out to approved adopters.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or to fill out an online application to volunteer. We are at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
