We have 115 dogs and 55 cats at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia at this time. Please go to our website (hsnwga.org) and check out all of our available pets.
We are open for tours and adoptions on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or to put in an application to volunteer.
We are at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
